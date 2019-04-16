|
|
Dec. 8, 1935 ~ Apr. 14, 2019
Russell L. Chatelain, 83, passed away at home on April 14, 2019. He was born in North Ogden, Utah to E. Conard and Myrtle (Bates) Chatelain. He lived in the North Ogden, Pleasant View and Plain City area his entire life and graduated from Weber High. He married Vickie Stuart April 10, 1990 in Pleasant View.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a High Priest Group Leader, Chairman of Family History and spent 30 years as a Scout and Explorer leader. He received the Silver Beaver award from the Boy Scouts of America.
He was Captain of the Weber County Posse for 2 years, putting in a total of 35 years of service from 1984 to present. His interests included his sweetheart, and a lifelong love of horses, hunting and his cabin. He owned and operated R-Bar-C Boarding Stables for 62 years and loved it along with farm-work, his tractors, 4-wheelers and snowmobiles. He spent 38 years at Hercules/ATK and the last 21 years as a manufactures rep. in the Aerospace Industry.
Russell is survived by his wife of 29 years Vickie; children Teresa Schenk, Cherrie Yoder, Brett Chatelain, Bart Chatelain, Jill Jacobs, Jeffrey Stephenson, Brandon Stephenson, Ryan Stephenson; nephew Mike Chatelain and 48 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his six siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. where viewings will be held on Wednesday, April 17th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
Special thanks to Summit Hospice; Becca, Mikell and Dr. Joseph Nelson for their compassionate care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019