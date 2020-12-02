Rusty Parsons

1955 ~ 2020

Rusty Parsons, 65, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah died on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020.

Rusty's impact on the lives of those around him is immeasurable. In his uniquely quiet and steadfast way, Rusty devoted himself completely to his wife, children, family, friends and work. Never seeking recognition or applause, he offered love, support and help in whatever way he could. Those that knew him can share story after story of ways he exemplified Christ's love to the greatest extent of his ability.

Rusty enjoyed the relaxation of outdoor life with his family. Photo albums are overflowing with a lifetime of lake trips, boating, beach vacations, riding motorcycles through canyons, enjoying the beauty of a campfire and the simple joy of watching his grandchildren at play.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carolyn Parsons; their son Dalton and wife Amy of Stillwater, Oklahoma; his daughter Kelli of Salt Lake City, Utah; his amazing grandchildren Caileb, Briley, AJ and Sam; and his two wheaten terriers whom he loved as his children, Bogart and Bacall. He will be missed dearly by his sisters, Janis Dunlap and husband Keith; Marsha Ferrell; his sisters-in-law Debra McQueen (husband John) and Merri Leonard (husband JC); his brother-in-law Billy Briley (wife Tina); and his father-in-law Bill Briley (wife Juanita).

Rusty was preceded in death by his parents Jean and Harold Parsons, and mother-in-law Doris Casey.

An informal local viewing will be held at Memorial Mortuaries (5850 South 900 East) on Friday, December 4, from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, to allow Rusty's friends and family of Utah to pay their respects.

Rusty will join his grandparents, great-grandparents and countless family members at rest in Brad Cemetery (Brad, Texas) in a graveside service on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm.



