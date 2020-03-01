|
1932 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Ruth Adele Peterson Ewers bid farewell to her aging body in the early hours of February 26, 2020. She left this world with a brilliant mind and great courage, insisting that she was no longer going to tolerate a less than completely independent life. She left on her own terms, as she always lived her life.
Ruth was born May 18, 1932 in Washington, D.C. to Guy and Alice Steenberg Peterson. She attended Wooster College in Wooster, Ohio, receiving a bachelor's degree in biology. She met the love of her life while in college and was married to James Russell Ewers for 65 years. He preceded her in death by 3 months.
Ruth is survived by 4 children: Kim (Carol Peckham) Ewers, Kathy (Kurt) Dudley, Jennifer (Andrew) Hinchman, Gary (Alicia) Ewers, 6 grandchildren (Alexis and Brynne Hinchman, Kayla and Peter (Ariana Montano) Dudley , Irie and Isaac Ewers) and her first great-grandchild, Alivia Dudley, due in March.
A special thanks to the amazing staff at St. Mark's ER and ICU departments for their exceptional care of Mom and for providing a peaceful and dignified passing. A Celebration of a Life Well Lived will take place at Mt. Olympus Presbyterian Church at 5:00 pm on Saturday, April 25. Please visit Wasatch Lawn Memorial for an extended obituary.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Fourth Street Clinic or a in Ruth's name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020