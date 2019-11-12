|
Ruth Ann Boyer Randall
1935 ~ 2019
Ruth Ann Boyer Randall passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. She was born June 26, 1935 in Springville, Utah, the second child of Arthur Crandall Boyer and Mary Florence Strong. A 1953 graduate of Springville High School and attendee at Brigham Young University. Ruth Ann lived two years in the San Francisco, CA area doing secretarial work. It was there she met her future husband, Leon Ralph Randall. They were married in the Salt Lake City temple, on June 19, 1958. They were blessed with four precious children.
Ruth Ann was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a scout den mother, served in the Relief Society and enjoyed many years of service in the Primary. A busy mother at home who cared for her children and grandchildren and many neighborhood projects.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, two daughters Mary Lou Gorny (Paul Smits), Laurie Ann Price, two sons Roger Randall, Jay Randall (Keri), eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren; brother Larsen Strong Boyer (Maurine) and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents and sisters Pauline (Du-Wayne) Donithorne and Mary Naomi (Fred) Bonney.
The family would like to thank Inspiration Hospice and Visiting Angels for their loving care. Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 14, at 11:00 a.m. at the Centerville City cemetery 650 E 400 S, Centerville, UT 84014 for family and friends. Please consider contributing to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Perpetual Education fund or charity of your own choice.
Online guest book at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019