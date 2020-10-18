Ruth Ann Mathews Ritter

1940 ~ 2020

Ruth Ann Mathews Ritter, 80, passed away in her home in Millcreek, Utah on

October 13, 2020. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Fred Taylor Mathews and Ruth Wilson Chamberlin Mathews. On August 12, 1961 she married John Russel Ritter with whom she shared her life until his death in 2008. She is survived by her daughters Penny and Susie, and her granddaughter Wendy. She was a woman of strength, compassion, and curiosity who will be missed very much. She often quoted her favorite poet, Rumi.

"Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing

and right doing, there is a field.

I'll meet you there.

When the soul lies down in that grass,

the world is too full to talk about."

Rumi

We believe she has found that place. Ruth Ann will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery and requested that there be no funeral service. To honor her memory and what she believed in, please donate to a cause that you believe in and vote in the upcoming election.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store