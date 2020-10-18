1/1
Ruth Ann (Mathews) Ritter
Ruth Ann Mathews Ritter
1940 ~ 2020
Ruth Ann Mathews Ritter, 80, passed away in her home in Millcreek, Utah on
October 13, 2020. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Fred Taylor Mathews and Ruth Wilson Chamberlin Mathews. On August 12, 1961 she married John Russel Ritter with whom she shared her life until his death in 2008. She is survived by her daughters Penny and Susie, and her granddaughter Wendy. She was a woman of strength, compassion, and curiosity who will be missed very much. She often quoted her favorite poet, Rumi.
"Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing
and right doing, there is a field.
I'll meet you there.
When the soul lies down in that grass,
the world is too full to talk about."
Rumi
We believe she has found that place. Ruth Ann will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery and requested that there be no funeral service. To honor her memory and what she believed in, please donate to a cause that you believe in and vote in the upcoming election.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
