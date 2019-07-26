|
Ruth B. Truswell
1931 ~ 2019
Our sweet Mother, Ruth Berniece Henninger Truswell, age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, July 19, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She was born Ruth Berniece Henninger in Lyman, Wyoming on September 23, 1931, to Oscar Martin and Myrtle Slagowski Henninger. She was a member of the LDS Church and she married Richard Oral Truswell on December 6, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Mom was preceded in death by our Dad, Richard, on January 26, 2019; her parents and two brothers, Terry (Louise) Henninger, and infant brother, Joseph. She was the oldest sibling and is survived by three brothers and four sisters: Ted (Delores) Henninger; John (Karen) Henninger; Jay Henninger; Betty (Evan) Robison; Gayle (Dave) Miller; Cathy (Mike) Holt, and Jolene McNeil. She is survived by five children: John (Ana) Truswell; Debbie (Greg) Carey; Terri (Mark) Wright; Linda (Michael) Clyde; and Wendi (Scott) Brierley. She has 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, all of whom she dearly loved.
Some of the joys in Mom's life included crocheting and watching TV. She loved babies, and if f she knew that someone was having a baby, she had a granny-square afghan made for them in short order. If you received an afghan, you were truly blessed. When taking her shopping, she would often stop and talk to little children. She loved old movies, especially John Wayne westerns. Mom had a heart of gold and rarely, if ever, judged anyone. Anything she had was yours if she had it to give.
The family wishes to thank the staff and Mom's fellow residents at Summit Senior Assisted Living for their loving care and attention to Mom, and also the ladies that she called friends there. We cannot express enough, the gratitude for making Mom feel welcomed, loved and at home there. Thank you so much for your loving kindness; it will remain with us in our hearts forever.
As with our Dad's wishes, our Mom didn't want a funeral. She will be cremated and her ashes will be interred next to our Dad's on a date to be determined.
Mom, you are the best. Your smile, your laughter, your love will be your legacy. We will always love you and miss you.
