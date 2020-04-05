|
Ruth Baer
1926 ~ 2020
Ruth Crider Baer was born January 8,1926 to John and Della Crider in Fruita, Colorado. Ruth moved to Magna, Utah at the age of 18 and spent many happy years in her little white house on 2100 S. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and was always up for an adventure. She was so much fun and made friends wherever she went. She was a wonderful mom and grandma and will be dearly missed.
Private services are being held.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020