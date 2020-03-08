|
|
Ruth D. Kershaw
1931 - 2020
Ruth Duncombe Kershaw passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1931 and was the youngest, by fifteen minutes, of two children born to Lester Dean and Rachel Emery Duncombe. She had a wonderful childhood growing up with her twin brother Ralph on the west side of Salt Lake City. She attended Jackson Elementary and graduated from West High School. She later attended LDS Business College.
Ruth married Eddie Kershaw in June 1951 and began an adventure which would last over 64 years and produce 4 children, 13 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Any time spent with her family was quality time for her. She particularly enjoyed traveling, spending lazy evenings on her porch with friends and family, and supporting her kids and grandkids in their activities.
She was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served those around her in many capacities. She was employed by the City of South Salt Lake for 27 years and fostered close friendships with many of her co-workers over the years. Ruth was a kind, loving mother and devoted friend who complained little, enjoyed the simple things, and taught us faith, love, and kindness with her every action.
Ruth is survived by her four children Kevin (Judy), Susan Bagley (Troy), Kyle (Edie), and Ron; thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ralph, and her sweetheart Eddie.
Funeral services will be held at 11;00 am on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and Wednesday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 am prior to the services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020