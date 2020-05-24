|
|
Ruth Mayne
1924 ~ 2020
Our sweet mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Ruth Ivy Oliver Mayne, slipped gracefully and peacefully away on May 19, 2020, surrounded with love by her daughters, Connie and Shauna. It was a time of peace and even joy as we reflected on her life well lived and the example, influence and impact she had on not only us, but so many others. She will be remembered for her genuine warmth and love for family, friends, community, country, and church.
A part of her will live eternally in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We are most grateful for her kind and encouraging words, her unfailing devotion and love, and her everlasting legacy of commitment and sacrifice towards those we hold most dear. We are grateful for the many years we got to spend with her beautiful and loving influence in our lives and will honor her by the way she lived by accepting and loving everyone. We will forever love our sweet mom, grandma and great-grandma.
Ruth was born on May 7, 1924 to Rueben and Gertrude Oliver in Lark, Utah, where she grew up and lived, graduating from Bingham High School. She married the love of her life, Rolland Guy Mayne, on December 16, 1944, and made their permanent residence in the West Valley City/Taylorsville area. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings.
Ruth is survived by her children, Connie (Craig) Webb, Shauna (Mike) Petersen; daughter-in-law, Karen Mayne; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her devoted husband, Rolland Guy; cherished son and daughter, Eddie Paul and Terry Louise Glover; granddaughters, Shauna and Jenny Callahan; parents; siblings; and many extended and loved family members.
We would like to extend our deep appreciation to the entire staff at Legacy Village in Taylorsville (our angels) for all the tender and loving care they gave to our sweet mom. Also, sincere appreciation to the incredible team at Rocky Mountain Hospice for their loving support and compassionate care.
Due to Covid-19, a social distancing viewing for immediate family (please wear masks) will be held on Tuesday, May 26th. Funeral services can be viewed at 12:00 noon at this link: https://vimeo.com/420810158/744eb65053. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , Huntsman Cancer Research, or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Care entrusted to McDougal Funeral Home and Valley View Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 24 to May 25, 2020