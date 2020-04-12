|
1937 ~ 2020
Ruth JoAnn "Joey" Loe was born January 8, 1937 to Harry and Ruth Corbett Clark in Hancock, Maryland. She was the oldest of four children Libby, Patrick and Bobby who are all deceased.
She was a head nurse at Washington Center in Washington D.C. and charge nurse at Lakeview Hospital in Long Beach, California.
Ruth Married Bill Loe in 1962 in Annapolis, Maryland. Their children Mitchell and Christina all live in Layton, Utah.
She was a long time member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Layton, Utah.
Due to health concerns at this time, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Cremation care entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020