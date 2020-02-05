|
|
Ruth June Reich Nelson
1928 ~ 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Ruth June Reich Nelson, age 91, returned home to her loving Heavenly Father on Friday, January 31, 2020, after passing away peacefully at home while surrounded by her loving family.
Ruth was born June 17, 1928, in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the fourth of eleven children to Erich Herman Reich and Helen Hollinderbaumer Reich. She married her eternal sweetheart Almon Antone Nelson on December 18, 1946, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple for time and all eternity. Together they built a legacy that includes 11 children, 48 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Almon passed away on April 23, 2002. Later in life, Ruth married Herbert Louie Kunz on June 17, 2005, in Sandy, Utah. He passed away on January 17, 2014.
As a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ruth lived a life of example to all her children and their families, teaching them to be of service to others. She served in many callings, including Stake and Ward Relief Society President, among other positions of service. For many years, she served as an Ordinance Worker at the Jordan River Temple. She also served as PTA President. Always putting others first, Ruth had a sweet, generous spirit and loving heart. In her spare time, she loved reading, crocheting, and picking raspberries with her grandchildren. Ruth was an involved grandmother who attended her grandchildren's activities and called all of them on their birthdays. She loved chocolates and enjoyed giving two dollar bills to her grandchildren. She loved the Christmas season and particularly looked forward to the annual family Christmas party.
Through the years, Ruth worked with Almon in their garden, teaching about the value of hard work while providing food for their family. She also worked faithfully over the years as a diligent and valued employee at RKO Studios, Travelers Insurance, Rafael's, and Deseret Book. Ruth loved music and especially enjoyed the Church hymns. In her seventies, she learned how to play the piano. Ruth also participated in many stake and ward theatrical productions. She performed in a production of "The Music Man" and played the lead role in "Granny Lovejoy."
She was loved by all of her posterity, and she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her 11 children, Linda (Dave) Horsley; Jeannette (Bill) Miller; Ron (Cindy) Nelson; Caroline (Stephen) Walker; Terri (Bruce) Bawden; Rhonda June (John) Davis; Randy (Sue) Nelson; Regana (Ralph) Warner; Robyn (Bob) Davis; Ryan (Kristen) Nelson; Stephanie (Randall) Brady; 48 grandchildren; 85 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; her sisters Marlene Fritz and Helen (Don) Hermansen; her brother Hyrum (Elaine) Reich; her sister-in-law Emma Jane Nelson; and Herbert's 3 sons and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Almon; her parents, Erich and Helen; her sister, Viola; her brothers, Adolf, Clifford, Erich, Henry, Alma, and David; and her brother-in-law, Glenn Nelson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Sandy West Stake Center, 8650 South 220 West, Sandy, where there will be a viewing Friday 6-8 p.m. and again Saturday one hour prior to services. Interment, Sandy City Cemetery.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020