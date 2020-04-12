|
Ruth K Orr
1948 ~ 2020
Born in L'Anse MI passed March 30th in Largo FL after a nearly 6 year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Ruth was a courageous woman who will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Ruth married Richard Orr '70 in Detroit Michigan and relocated to Salt Lake in '74 to be near Richard's family. After over 25 years of marriage Ruth and Richard separated in '96. They had 2 children together, Jeff Orr (wife Michele & daugther Aeris) Salt Lake and Jessica Torres (husband Ralph) Denver.
Ruth's early career was in the insurance industry and she spent many hours of her time with her children's activities. After her work in insurance, she opened R&R Productions in '82 as a local music agency and booked bands at clubs and events until she retired the business in '12. Ruth also worked for Continental (United) Airlines from '96-'14 which allowed her to travel the world and experience so many amazing cultures. Working at United also gave Ruth the opportunity to see her family and friends frequently and she would rarely miss a graduation, wedding, birthday, funeral or other events. She loved to celebrate with the people she loved and was always the last one to leave the party.
A celebration of life will be planned for Ruth in the upcoming months. Family and Friends will be notified of details. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020