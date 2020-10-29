Ruth Larraine Harris Rowley

1946-2020

Ruth was born June 18, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Oley Clinton and Lillian Wood Harris. She died unexpectedly October 26th, 2020. Ruth raised her children, Benson, Jeff, Clint, Cindy, JR, Shane and Becky mostly as a single mother. She lived her life in the service of others and keeping her children close to her and each other. Her life exemplified stubborn but Christ-like devotion to family and the care of the less fortunate. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ (LDS), temple worker, organ player, and avid genealogist.

Services to be held on Thursday and Friday at the Larkin Mortuary in Salt Lake. Details can be found on the Ruth Rowley Facebook Page.



