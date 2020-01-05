Home

Ruth Mae Lewis Hersh


1926 - 2019
Ruth Mae Lewis Hersh Obituary
1926 ~ 2019
Ruth Mae Lewis Hersh, age 93 passed peacefully from this earth on New Year's Eve December 31, 2019. She was born June 16, 1926 in Emery Utah to John Samuel Lewis and Alta Brinkerhoff Lewis. Ruth married LeRoy (Tommy) Hersh (deceased) October 12, 1946 in Emery UT.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Becky Hersh (Terry Roberts) and son, Bruce R Hersh (Mari), three grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Becky and Terry wish to express our sincere gratitude to the management, CNA care providers and nurses that made her last year's joyful and comforting at Beehive Homes of Riverton. We also thank the residents and families that have given us their love, friendship and support.
Private family services will be held at Emery Cemetery.
To view in memorandum and send condolences, please visit www.fausettmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
