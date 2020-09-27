Ruth Pereira Hunter
12/28/1938 - 9/20/2020
Ruth Pereira Hunter, 81, of Sandy UT, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Spring Gardens Memory Care in Lindon UT, surrounded by family.
She was born Dec. 28, 1938, in Ocauçu SP, Brazil, to João Pereira and Geni Diniz Junqueira. The family later moved to Marilia and Bauru. In 1954, she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as an early convert in Brazil.
She graduated from Guedes de Azavedo High Schoo, then attended Instituto Gertulio Vargas in Bauru, earning an Accounting degree, then joined Brazil's highway department.
She moved to the USA in 1965, living in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Idaho.
Ruth married Emerson Ricks Hunter on Jan. 22, 1966, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They later lived in California and Utah. She continued to work in accounting.
Ruth enjoyed houseplants, gardening, butterflies, cooking, and Brazilian music. Survivors: sons Marcello Rufus (Rosemary) Hunter of Potomac Falls VA, and Appio Claudius Hunter (Ivan Morillas) of Eagle Mountain UT; granddaughters, Michela (Ben) Fleshman of Houston TX, and Sydne, Noelle, and Saskia Hunter of Potomac Falls; step-grandsons Jair Morillas of Coral Springs FL, and Priamo Morillas of Eagle Mountain; 6 great grandchildren; brothers- or sisters-in-law Fausto Gonçalves of Bauru, Brazil; Nita Hunter of Rigby ID, and Ralph & Shirlee Hunter of Irwin ID.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters Yone Pereira, Maud Murback, and Cleyde Gonçalves; brothers- or sisters-in-law Donnell Hunter, Don and Iris Ricks, and Naer Murback.
Funeral services were limited due to COVID-19. Ashes will be interred in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery of Idaho Falls.
