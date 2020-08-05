Ruth Hildegard Pester
1928 ~ 2020
Ruth Hildegard Pester, age 91, died on July 28, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on September 25, 1928, in Pillau, Germany, to Alfred G. Heppner and Gertrud H. Heppner. She married John Erich Pester on May 21, 1955.
Ruth was born in Germany and lived through hard times but found comfort in her Saviour and His church. She loved going to church, singing and playing the Guitar. She played and sang on street corner evangelistic meetings.
She was a devoted wife to her husband, John, who she married in Germany before coming to America. She stayed in touch with her family by writing many letters back home. John passed away a few years back in 2015. She stayed by his side and loved him dearly.
Her love for her family was the center of her life. She loved cooking, baking and knitting. She cared for her family every day, helping with homework, supporting them and making sure they went to church. She enjoyed taking family vacations throughout the West.
She loved her church and went faithfully. She spent much time in Bible reading and prayer. She enjoyed cooking dishes for church potlucks and visiting Pastors, missionaries and youth groups.
Ruth is survived by her son, Frank John Pester; daughters: Priscilla Pester Sims and Karen Dorothy Pester; and grandchildren: Brandon Jones and Hosea Sims.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Gustav Heppner and Gertrud Hedwig Heppner; brothers: Adolf Heppner and Rudi Heppner; and sister, Elfriede Zuther.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Anchor Baptist Church, 1880 East 5600 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services. Interment at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery. Condolences at www.MemorialUtah.com
