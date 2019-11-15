|
Ruth Renee Sutton Mayo
March 13, 1931 ~ Nov 13, 2019
Ruth Renee Sutton Mayo passed away November 13, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City March 13, 1931 to Henry Paul and Ruth Anderson Sutton. Renee attended West High School in Salt Lake City. She married Paul M. Mayo. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son Marc, and her sister Claudia Dyson. Renee is survived by 2 sons, Larry (Danielle), and Rick (Diana), four grandchildren, Jeff (Tonya), Tracie Walker, Tina Knighton, and Ricky Mayo, and three great grandchildren, Mikele Knighton, Jesse Mayo, and Camden Walker, as well as her brother Craig Sutton and his family. Services will be at City View Memoriam and will be private.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019