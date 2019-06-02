|
Ruth V. Cannon
1939 ~ 2019
Ruth Virginia Cannon passed away on May 30, 2019. Ruth was born on March 15, 1939 in Salt Lake City to John Cleveland Cannon and Helen Rasmussen Cannon. As a young woman she lived and worked in San Francisco. She was retired from the State of Utah Board of Pardons.
She is survived by her sister, Joan (Michael) Jackman; and her pseudo sister, Linda Tate.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 2, 2019