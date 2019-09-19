Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley View Funeral Home
4335 W 4100 S
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Elk Run Ward House
3615 S 8525 W
Magna, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Syme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Veora Collard Syme


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Veora Collard Syme Obituary
Ruth Veora Collard Syme
1928 ~ 2019
Ruth Veora Collard Syme, 91, 1928 - 2019 passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 with members of her family around her. Born March 31, 1928 in Fountain Green, daughter of Harry Junius Collard and Anna Veora Mickelson.
She was married to Charles Berdell Syme on April 7, 1947. Later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple September 11, 1967. She is survived by her brother Harry J Collard. Ruth had 7 children Gordon (Carol) Syme, Kathy (Steven) Jacobs, Bruce (Ruth) Syme, Boyce Syme, Rick (Peggy) Syme, Sherrie (Blake) Mecham, Debbie (Rodney) Zufelt, and one step daughter Vickie (Wayne) Buchanan, with a proud posterity of 37 grandchildren and 93 great grandchildren, and 14 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her spouse Charles (Chuck), Vickie (daughter) Boyce (son), Siblings: Fay Pay, Joyce Anderson, Edward Collard, Betty Collard, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Ruth was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served others in many positions of which Dance Instructor with her husband was her favorite. She taught sewing in 4H and worked until age 83 as a seamstress.
Please join us celebrating her life. A viewing will be held Friday evening, September 20, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 PM at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley City, Utah and Saturday morning Sept 21, 2019 viewing from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Elk Run Ward House, 3615 S 8525 W Magna, Utah. Funeral services will follow thereafter.
Interment at the Valley View Memorial Park 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. Special Thanks to the Staff at Beehive Care Center and the Canyon Home and Hospice.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now