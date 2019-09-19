|
|
Ruth Veora Collard Syme
1928 ~ 2019
Ruth Veora Collard Syme, 91, 1928 - 2019 passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 with members of her family around her. Born March 31, 1928 in Fountain Green, daughter of Harry Junius Collard and Anna Veora Mickelson.
She was married to Charles Berdell Syme on April 7, 1947. Later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple September 11, 1967. She is survived by her brother Harry J Collard. Ruth had 7 children Gordon (Carol) Syme, Kathy (Steven) Jacobs, Bruce (Ruth) Syme, Boyce Syme, Rick (Peggy) Syme, Sherrie (Blake) Mecham, Debbie (Rodney) Zufelt, and one step daughter Vickie (Wayne) Buchanan, with a proud posterity of 37 grandchildren and 93 great grandchildren, and 14 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her spouse Charles (Chuck), Vickie (daughter) Boyce (son), Siblings: Fay Pay, Joyce Anderson, Edward Collard, Betty Collard, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Ruth was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served others in many positions of which Dance Instructor with her husband was her favorite. She taught sewing in 4H and worked until age 83 as a seamstress.
Please join us celebrating her life. A viewing will be held Friday evening, September 20, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 PM at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley City, Utah and Saturday morning Sept 21, 2019 viewing from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Elk Run Ward House, 3615 S 8525 W Magna, Utah. Funeral services will follow thereafter.
Interment at the Valley View Memorial Park 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. Special Thanks to the Staff at Beehive Care Center and the Canyon Home and Hospice.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019