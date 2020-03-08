|
|
Ruth Wakefield Spjut
1926 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Ruth Wakefield Spjut, 93, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020 in Kaysville, Utah. She was born on November 30, 1926 to Essie and Amos Wakefield in Huntington, Utah.
When she was 9 years old, her family moved from Huntington to Salt Lake City. She met Mel Spjut when she was a junior in High School. He was a year ahead of her in school and as soon as he graduated, he joined the Navy and served for 2 ½ years on a Landing Craft Support Ship. During this time, they corresponded regularly and when the war was over, he then served an LDS mission to Sweden. She said it was so hard to see him to leave again but they both knew it was the right thing to do. After faithfully waiting for him they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on April 22, 1949. In 1960 they moved their family, for Mel's work, to Mexico City. They lived there for 8 years and then moved to Holladay, Utah.
Ruth loved flowers and spent most of the summer months tending to her beautiful garden. She also enjoyed fishing, golfing, and boating with her family. She loved doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles and did them until just a few months ago. She enjoyed traveling throughout the world with Mel on his business trips, and served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, including Relief Society President and as a missionary with her husband in Guatemala. She tirelessly served and cared for many loved ones in the last few months of their lives and she always had a spare bedroom for anyone who needed a place to stay.
Ruth is survived by her 5 children: Ron (Gayle), Kentucky; Suzanne (Steve) Kaysville; Rick (Jill), St. George; Gary (Karla) Saratoga Springs; Paul (Tami), Kaysville; 18 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Debbie, Cassidee, and the entire staff at Whisper Cove in Kaysville and for Allison and Althea from Inspiration Hospice for their loving care these last few months. There will be a viewing on Saturday, March 14 beginning at 9:30 AM with funeral services to follow at 11:00 AM. Valley View 3rd Ward, 4101 South 1925 East. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2020