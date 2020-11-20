1937 ~ 2020

Ruthal Watkins Allred Ainsworth Harrison age 83, passed away October 14th 2020 after contracting Covid 19. Beloved daughter of Alvin and Ruth Watkins, wife to James K. Allred (divorced), Charles Ainsworth (deceased) and Vaun Harrison (deceased).

Ruthal grew up in Salt Lake City, attended Granite High then moved to the new Olympus High and was in the first graduating class.

She was a beautiful dancer and will always be remembered for her enchanting soprano voice. She sang leads in her high school operettas including "The Desert Song". She also sang many operatic arias including "un Belle Di" from Madame Butterfly. She loved her calling to lead the music, as well as sing many solos in church.

She married Jim Allred, her high school sweetheart. Together they had five children, two girls followed by three boys. Over the years she developed a love for the game of golf and enjoyed many family outings involving golf. She loved watching old movies with Sherley Temple, Cary Grant, Doris Day...and spent countless hours watching them with her family. Mom opened her house to all her kid's friends, and it became the regular meeting place where she would supply food and drinks and the occasional band aid. She was loved by all and became a second mother to many.

In 2000 she married Charles Ainsworth in the Jordan River Temple. They moved to Henderson, NV where they lived many years before returning to Salt Lake after his retirement. Charles passed away a few years after.

Mom moved to Legacy House in Taylorsville where she met Vaun Harrison. He played piano and she sang alongside him. They became terrific friends and married in May of 2019. Their marriage was short but sweet. Vaun passed 4 months later.

She was the loving mother of 5 children, two of which, Rochelle Montgomery and David Allred, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Krueger (Bob), and two sons, Laury Allred (Dusty), and Alvin Allred (Wendy). She leaves behind her 9 cherished grandchildren; Emily Ryzuk (Regan), Paul Krueger (Alexandra), Brittany Walker (Tyler), Kiersten Caldwell (Jeremy), Mikelle Llewelyn (Ryan), Richard Allred (Niquole), James Taylor Allred, Nickolas Allred, Hannah Allred and 8 great grandchildren; Jaxton, Bradyn, Gabe, Josie, Kheelan, Aidan, Alexander and Scarlet.

We are grateful for the friends and care she received at Legacy House of Taylorsville. Mom will be deeply missed and eternally adored by all who knew her. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private memorial will be on Saturday, October 21st at 2:00 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial for family members and invited guests only.

Online services will be offered on the following links:

(Join our Cloud HD video meeting) us04web.zoom.us

(View Services) www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial



