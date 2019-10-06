Home

Services
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Salt Lake City Cemetery
200 N Street
Salt Lake City, UT
Ryan Charles Gray


1977 - 2019
1977 - 2019
Portland, OR-Ryan Charles Gray passed away peacefully in his sleep 22 September 2019 in Portland, Oregon. He is survived by his husband Kevin John Burns and dog Shitake. Born 11 June 1977 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John Morgan Gray & Diana (Nelson) Gray.
He was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an Eagle Scout, Seminary Graduate, & served in the NY Rochester Mission with a generous heart. Ryan married Kevin, the son of Keith J. & Dyane (Miner) Burns, his companion of 18 years, on 23 December 2013 in Farmington, Utah. After graduation from SUU in 2007, Ryan worked as an RN.
His surviving siblings and in-laws will miss him: Jennifer Brittany Theobald (Jon), David John Gray (Brittany), Melissa Gibby (Garth), Michael Nelson Gray (Rachel), Andrew Morgan Gray (Taryn), Karine Burns Pitcher, Kary Burns (Tanya), Brett Burns (Susan), Shon Burns (Brenda), Brandon Burns (Megan), Kris Burns (deceased) and a combined 41 nieces and nephews, 6 greats.
Visitation with family & friends at 12:00 PM Saturday 12 October 2019 followed by Memorial Services at 12:30 PM at O'Donnell Mortuary Chapel, 372 East First South, Salt Lake City, Utah. Family Interment 2:00 PM at Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 N Street, Salt Lake City, Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations accepted direct to the family via Venmo, @Jenni-Theobald or at www.gofundme.com/f/the-ryan-gray-story. Those who wish to express condolences may visit Wiscombememorial.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
