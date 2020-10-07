1/1
Ryan Daniel Chittock
1996 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ryan Daniel Chittock
1996 ~ 2020
Our beloved Ryan passed away on the evening of September 29, 2020 in the arms of his loving father, Dan. His passing took a huge piece of our hearts with him. He is survived by his parents, Dan and Lori Chittock, grandmother Lois Garner, grandmother Laura Elsasser, grandfather David Chittock, sister Jessica Walter (Bryce), niece Abigail Walter, Aunts, Uncles and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Melvin E. (Bud) Garner and grandfather Robert (Bob) Elsasser.
His viewing will be held on October 10, 2020 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 Bengal Blvd., (7600 So.), Cottonwood Heights, Utah and a graveside services will be held directly after at 1:00 pm at Memorial Mtn. View Cemetery. 3115 East Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Masks and distancing would be appropriate.
Ryan's full obituary may be viewed at www.cannonmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Viewing
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Cannon Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memorial Mtn. View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cannon Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved