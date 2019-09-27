|
Ryan Kyle Smith
1961 - 2019
Ryan Kyle Smith, loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend passed away on September 24, 2019, following a valiant battle with cancer. Ryan was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 28, 1961 to Jack and Linda Bosch Smith. He was a graduate of Lehi High School, and Utah Valley Technical College with a degree in Electrical Automation. He worked at Varian/Varex Medical Systems for thirty-five years and enjoyed many friendships there. He married Karen Wilding in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 3, 1993. They were later blessed with two wonderful children.
He was very handy and could fix almost anything. He always loved to have a good project and was also fond of gardening, woodworking and ice cream.
He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was always looking out for and serving his neighbors, friends and family. He served in a variety of church callings all of which he enjoyed.
Ryan is survived by his wife Karen, son Collin (Aubree) and daughter Kirsten, as well as his mother Linda Smith, and siblings, Cliff (Tam) Smith, Danna Lynn Thomas, Jody (Phil) Ralphs, Kendra (Rob) Tate, Kallie (Joe) Grant, and Kelton (Melanie) Smith. He is preceded in death by his father Jack Smith and brother Blake Smith.
He is loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Park Building, 9855 South 2300 East, Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, September 27 from 6-8 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, and prior to the services Saturday at the Park Building from 11-11:45 am. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019