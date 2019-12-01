|
Ryan Michael Bronson
1967 ~ 2019
Ryan passed peacefully at his home on November 25, 2019. He was born in Murray, Utah to Mike T. Bronson and Lynda Kay Stagg Bronson on August 20, 1967. He graduated from Cyprus High School in 1985. He had a great love for Martial Arts and achieved his Black Belt through the Japan International Karate-DO School. He served 10 years in the United States Air Force and was currently working for Skyline Electric. He was a member of the IBEW Local Union 354.
Ryan possessed a beautiful soul and heart that was filled with love and compassion. He was intelligent, witty, kind, giving and always willing to give a helping hand. Because of his love for his fellow man, he was an organ donor.
He is survived by his mother, Lynda Kay Palmer and her life partner Charles Callahan; brother, Darrin (Shannon); daughters, Alexa, April and Cheyla; nephews, Austin, and Jorden; and niece, Hannah.
He is preceded in death by his father, Mike T. Bronson; stepfather, James W. Palmer; and his grandparents, John H. Stagg, Estella G. Stagg, Earl T. Bronson and Vera Bronson.
SWEET RYAN
Hear that lonesome whippoorwill
He sounds too blue to fly
The midnight train is whining low
I'm so lonesome I could cry
I've never seen a night so long
When time goes crawling by
The moon just went behind the clouds
To hide its face and cry
Did you ever see a robin weep
When leaves begin to die
That means he's lost the will to live
I'm so lonesome I could cry
The silence of a falling star
Lights up a purple sky
And as I wonder where you are
I'm so lonesome I could cry
(Lyrics of "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" by Hank Williams)
A heartfelt thank you to his brother, Darrin, for his undivided loyalty. Per Ryan's wishes, he was cremated and has requested there be no formal services.
I'll sing you a lullaby - Goodnight, My Angel (by Billy Joel). I love you Ryan, forever and always, your loving Mother. I love you brother.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019