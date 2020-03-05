Home

Sadie Leah Bailey

Sadie Leah Bailey Obituary
1918 ~ 2020
Sadie Bailey, 101, passed away peacefully in her sleep Feb. 28, 2020 at the Lodge of Riverton. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother born in Manchester, England. For 61 years she was married to Keith R Bailey in 1945 and emigrated to Provo, Utah.
Survived by her children Michael, Rosalind, Robert, Valerie.
She was a Jewish convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and sealed to her family in the Salt Lake Temple at age 50.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020
