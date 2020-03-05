|
|
1918 ~ 2020
Sadie Bailey,101, passed away peacefully in her sleep Feb. 28, 2020 at the Lodge of Riverton. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother born in Manchester, England. For 61 years she was married to Keith R Bailey in 1945 and emigrated to Provo, Utah. Survived by her children Michael, Rosalind, Robert, Valerie. She was a Jewish convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and sealed to her family in the Salt Lake Temple at age 50. Condolences and full obituary may be seen and sent at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020