1930 ~ 2020

Sally Taylor of Salt Lake City, received her angel wings on September 18th of 2020 as a result of being isolated in assisted living for several months alone because of the COVID and/or a possible stroke. She will join her husband, Ed, 90 who passed away in February and her youngest son Tim 47 who left us in 2011.

Sally and Ed spent over 43 years at their home in Sandy, Utah and were long time members of Mount Olympus Presbyterian Church. Sally was active in the choir and many other church activities. As Sally and Ed grew older, they joined Community of Grace Presbyterian Church. Their church families played an important part in their lives as they met dozens and dozens of very close friends. In January of 2019 they moved into the Coventry at Wentworth.

Sally's early years were spent in Akron, Ohio where she met Ed. They were blessed with almost 73 years of marriage. Sally and Ed enjoyed traveling the world, especially their many trips in the Winter to Hawaii and later stays on the beach in Oceanside CA. They enjoyed the cruises they took especially the River cruises. They enjoyed entertaining and in later years being entertained. Sally was an avid bridge player and disliked having too many strokes on the golf course. Sally enjoyed keeping in touch with a multitude of friends she met living in Akron, Rittman, Omaha, and Salt Lake City. Her Christmas letters kept everyone up to date on the family's activities.

Sally is survived by her daughter Gail Goodrich of Akron, Ohio, sons Gary (Diane) of Omaha, NE., and Scott (Shannon) of Piedra, CA., her daughter- in- law Susan Taylor of Memphis TN., and sister in-law Eva Taylor of Canton, OH., grandchildren Edwin (Chip) Goodrich (Liz) and great grandson Scott, granddaughter Carrie Tengbergen (Quinten), great granddaughter Ariya and Naomi all of Vancouver, WA. Also many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wentworth, hospice nurse Rhonda and Pastor Elaine Besthorn and the many wonderful friends for all their love and support during this difficult time.

Sally's body has been donated to the University of Utah for medical research per her wishes.

Remembrances may be sent to Community of Grace PO Box 902410 Sandy, UT 84090



