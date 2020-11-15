1/3
Sally Bench
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Leary Bench
1938 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Our amazing wife, mom, grandma, great grandmother, and sister passed away on November 8, 2020 at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her kind words and advice touched the hearts of everyone she met. She loved Disneyland and made every Christmas just as magical.
Thank you dad for taking such good care of our mom. We would also like to thank the staff at the Intermountain Utah Dialysis and the Inspiration Home Health and Hospice.
Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Sally's Life will be announced at a later date. To view the full obituary, please visit MemorialUtah.com.
We love you, Mom!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved