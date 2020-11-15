Sally Leary Bench
1938 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Our amazing wife, mom, grandma, great grandmother, and sister passed away on November 8, 2020 at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her kind words and advice touched the hearts of everyone she met. She loved Disneyland and made every Christmas just as magical.
Thank you dad for taking such good care of our mom. We would also like to thank the staff at the Intermountain Utah Dialysis and the Inspiration Home Health and Hospice.
Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Sally's Life will be announced at a later date. To view the full obituary, please visit MemorialUtah.com
.
We love you, Mom!