Sally Elaine Kenworthy1941-2020Sally Elaine Kenworthy, 79, peacefully passed away on August 21, 2020 at her home in Sandy, Utah surrounded by her family. She was born March 2, 1941 to Harold William and Norah Elizabeth Eckert in Oakland, California. She married William P Kenworthy on July 14,1975 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sally was one of the most compassionate human beings you would ever meet. She absolutely adored and cherished animals; especially cats. Throughout her life and from the time she was two, she rescued, cared for, and provided homes for many otherwise unwanted and abandoned fur babies. Sally's animals as well as family and friends always came first, as that's just who she was. She is survived by her three daughters; Tamaran Kenworthy, Sarah Kenworthy, Jennie Kenworthy, one brother; Harold Eckert, one sister; Sandy Nordberg, and many more family members and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; Harold and Norah Eckert, and her husband; William P Kenworthy. There will be a viewing held on August 31, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Anderson and Goff Mortuary, 11859 S 700 E, Draper, UT 84020. Funeral services will be held on September 1, 2020 at 11 am at Anderson and Goff Mortuary. A viewing will also be held one hour prior to the services. Interment to follow at Mountain View Memorial Park, 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights, UT. Flowers and donations are being accepted. A special Small Cell Lung Cancer donation page has been setup in honor of Sally's memory, battle and fight via Venmo (jenk3001@yahoo.com). All proceeds will go directly to the special individuals, and their teammates that helped with this specific cancer. Not to mention, the persons who are in this exact journey themselves. Sally was and will forever be one amazing beautiful soul....She will be immensely missed.