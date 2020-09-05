Sally Jean Smith Aste
1937 ~ 2020
Sally Jean Smith Aste passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 30th, 2020. Sally was born and raised in Salt Lake City and went to East High School. She received her Bachelors of Science from the University of Utah. A Chi Omega, she was on the University of Utah ski team and in turn raised four great skiers that love to ski to this day! She played golf and tennis and enjoyed the Cottonwood Country Club for over 30 years. Sally was in real estate for 50 years, taught 6th grade, and was a big fan of her Utah Jazz. She was predeceased by her husband Spencer Keith Aste and is survived by her sisters Sidney and Susie, her brother Jim, her sons Stephen, Scott, Spencer and Shawn, her five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Sally will always be remembered as the life of the party. A private service will be held. For full obituary and a link to Sally Aste's memorial fund please see www.larkinmortuary.com