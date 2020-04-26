Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Cemetery
6500 S. Redwood Rd.
West Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Knight

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Knight Obituary
Sally May Knight
1934 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Sally May Palmasano Knight, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away April 21, 2020 at the age of 85.
She was born August 24, 1934 in SLC, UT. She married her best friend, Jerry Knight, October 25, 1963.
She was an animal lover, and family meant everything! She enjoyed camping, get togethers, playing cards and board games, watching football, boxing, ultimate fighting, traveling, and hanging out with her friends.
She is survived by her daughters Kathi Knight and Patti (Norm) Wissler; sons Tom (Rhonda) Knight and Steve Knight; sisters Margie, Myrtle, Evelyn, Linda; and her baby cat Mary Leone. She is blessed with 11 grandchildren, Jason, Jamie, Michele, Josh, Jennifer, Aubrey, Daniel, Shanelle, Wes, Nicole, TJ, and has 14 ½ great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry, son Mike, parents Malinda and Mike Palmasano, brothers Joe and Tony.
A graveside service will be held April 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd., West Jordan, UT. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
logo

logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -