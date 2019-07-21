|
|
1948 ~ 2019
Our sweet, sassy, and funny Sally passed away July 13. She was born May, 24, 1948 to Hubert and Bessie Dockery in Purcell, OK.
She is survived by her three daughters Stacey (Steve), Kamaron (Elioth), and Brooke (BJ). Her four grandchildren Steven, Sophie, Olivia, and Avery. Her companion Lars, brothers Paul (Jo Ann) and Gary (Terri) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Sally loved fiercely and whole heartedly. The love and support she showed the people she cared about will always be remembered.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 21, 2019