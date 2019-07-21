Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Rockelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally L. Dockery Rockelman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally L. Dockery Rockelman Obituary
1948 ~ 2019
Our sweet, sassy, and funny Sally passed away July 13. She was born May, 24, 1948 to Hubert and Bessie Dockery in Purcell, OK.
She is survived by her three daughters Stacey (Steve), Kamaron (Elioth), and Brooke (BJ). Her four grandchildren Steven, Sophie, Olivia, and Avery. Her companion Lars, brothers Paul (Jo Ann) and Gary (Terri) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Sally loved fiercely and whole heartedly. The love and support she showed the people she cared about will always be remembered.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.