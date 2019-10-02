|
|
Sally May Johnson
1937 ~ 2019
Sally May Johnson beloved wife, mother, sister, friend and grandmother passed away on September 26, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Sally was born in Salt Lake City to Frank Sholes Withers and Wyona Heppler on March 6, 1937.
Service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 500 South, on Thurs., Oct. 3, 2019 at 12 PM. A visitation will be held a day prior to services at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Please see larkinmortuary.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019