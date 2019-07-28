|
|
April 21, 1943 ~
July 17, 2019
Sally Ruth Tennant Clark, quietly passed away on July 17, 2019, surrounded by family. Sally's courageous and determined life of 76 years was nothing short of a "miracle." Born to Ruth and Max Tennant, Sally was the third of 11 children.
She grew up in Salt Lake City, and graduated from Granite High in 1961. As a young child, she was adventurous and active. She loved doing things that often compromised her dresses, like climbing trees and playing kickball. Sally had heart problems early in life, and this fueled her desire to please the Lord as a daughter, wife, mother, and teacher.
Sally attended the University of Utah and after a 2-year courtship, married Charles Bushman Clark in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on November 24, 1965. Their marriage blossomed in Farmington, Utah where they raised eight boys and one girl.
Sally's greatest teaching took place in the home where her desire to raise a family unto the Lord was paramount. She was vigilant in organizing morning scripture study, prayer, daily chores and home evenings. Sally loved music, singing, cooking, canning, baking, cake decorating, calligraphy, gardening, and writing and sharing thank you notes. Sally was patient, persistent, a listener, and loyal to the demands of motherhood. She took "no guff" from any adversary. She loved church service and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
As a family, we express our greatest love and appreciation to the Intermountain Medical Center's Heart Institute team in prolonging Sally's quality of life. We love you Mom, and miss you!
Survived by her children: Spencer (Jennifer), Kaysville; Matthew, Kaysville; Richard (Holly), Cedar City; Loren, Kaysville; Nathan (Stephanie), Clinton; Andrew (Megan), Layton; Kimball (Erin), Kaysville; Stuart (Alicia), Clearfield; Sarah Erb (Stevie), Salt Lake City. Also, 23 grandchildren and one on the way. Preceded in death by her husband Charles, and grandsons Eli Connor Clark, George Kimball Clark and Wade Cole Erb.
Friends may visit with family at the viewing on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Orchard Chapel of the South Bench Ward, 1282 W.1875 N., Farmington, UT. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the chapel. Interment: Farmington City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations accepted at the Sally Clark Memorial Account at America First Credit Union, #9111519
Condolences may be shared at: www.premierfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019