1931 ~ 2020
Sally Simms Smith, 88, passed away on April 24, 2020 peacefully at her home, due to causes incident to age, surrounded by her family. Sally was born October 23, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Angus McKay and Marion Rookledge Simms.
Sally graduated from Granite High School in 1949 and attended the University of Utah earning a bachelor's in Political Science in 1953. While at the "U" she was a member of the ski team and the Pi Beta Phi Sorority, where she made lifelong friends.
She married Cecil H. Smith Jr. on June 1, 1957 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Their happy marriage lasted more than 57 years until Cecil's passing July 22, 2014. Over the course of their marriage they lived in Salt Lake City, UT; Denver, CO; Sydney, Australia; Murrieta, CA; and Idaho Falls, ID. Sally especially enjoyed her time living in Australia. She made many trips overseas to visit her family and friends living there.
She is survived by her children Peter, Ned, Ann, and Sarah, grandchildren Louise, Alyson, Liz, Katie, Albert, and Rick, and two great-grandchildren.
Sally was a hospitable and gentle woman, who was very generous toward her children and grandchildren. She had a wide circle of friends, loved a good party, a challenging game of bridge or tennis, and a sunny, deep powder ski day. She will be deeply missed.
No service is planned at this time. To honor her, please enjoy the wildflowers of Albion Basin and have a grand picnic.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2020