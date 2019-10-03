|
|
Salome Walch Seeley
1923~2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Salome Walch Seeley passed away peacefully at home September 28, 2019 from causes incident to age. She was born July 23, 1923 in Fillmore, Millard county, Utah the only child of Otis Probert Walch and Verna Brunson Walch. She grew up in Fillmore and attended public schools there until her father became the manager of the Commercial Bank of Utah in the neighboring city of Delta. While at Millard High, she was a member of the marching band and played the snap drum. She and her parents moved to Delta for her senior year in high school and she made many lifelong friends during that year. The University of Utah was her next adventure where she affiliated with the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. The following year she enrolled at Utah State University where she affiliated with the Kappa Delta sorority.
World War II intervened in everyone's lives at that time, and it was ending in Europe about the time she finished her junior year at Utah State University. There was a young man by the name of Grant Seeley she had met while in Fillmore during the Great Depression when they were both teenagers. Grant told his son that he took her to a movie and hamburgers for 35 cents total! Grant and Salome had dated a few times before he had left for college, but they did not communicate again until after the end of the war. He had been a bomber and fighter pilot in the European Theater of Operations and flown 97 combat missions. He looked her up in Delta after getting leave from the Army Airforce in early October 1945. They got married in Las Vegas on October 24, 1945! Grant subsequently became a Salt Lake City Police officer and Salome worked as a secretary and stenographer for many years before retirement in the late 1970's. They bought their home in Sugar House in January 1948, where they lived until they both passed away. Salome is survived by 2 children Grant Allen Seeley, Jr (Christine) of Houston Texas, and David R. Seeley (Michelle) of West Valley City, Utah. She has eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019