Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clark 2nd Ward chapel
81 Church St
Grantsville, UT
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Clark 2nd Ward chapel
81 Church St
Grantsville, UT
Sam A. Wingfield Jr.


1944 - 2020
Sam A. Wingfield Jr. Obituary
Sam A. Wingfield, Jr.
April 14, 1944 ~ Feb 21, 2020
Sam A. Wingfield, Jr. passed away on Feb 21st in Grantsville, UT. Born in Dallas, TX on Apr 14, 1944 to Sam Aust and Dorothy Price Wingfield. Married Linda Boyer June 25, 1965. Together they have two sons, Jason and Justin. Survived by his wife, sons, grandchildren Samantha and Gage, and their mother Heather Palmer. Preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 on Friday, Feb 28th at the Clark 2nd Ward chapel (81 Church St, Grantsville) with a viewing one hour prior at the same location. Interment will follow at Grantsville City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020
