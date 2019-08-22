|
Sam Melonas, 92, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at a medical facility near his home in Hurricane, Utah.
He is survived by his four children, Sam Melonas, John Melonas, Gina Talbot and Mike Melonas, along with 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Born December 19th 1926, the son of John and Christina Melonas from Argos, Greece. Sam was raised in Murray and was a lifelong resident of Utah. Mr. Melonas was also a World War II veteran, serving in the Navy.
Sam Melonas was laid to rest in a private burial at the Murray Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019