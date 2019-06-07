|
|
Sam William Boyack
1923 ~ 2019
Sam William Boyack was born on July 27, 1923 to Grant William and Enola Davis Boyack in Spanish Fork, Utah. He passed away peacefully in his home on January 3, 2019.
Sam attended West High School and graduated in 1940. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and trained as a forward air controller. Sam landed on Utah Beach on June 8, 1944. He was attached to the 83rd, 95th, 89th, and 97th Infantry Divisions and was awarded the Legion of Honor by the French Government.
Sam attended LDS Business College where he met and married Shirley Christensen. He worked as a steel buyer for Chicago Bridge and Iron until his retirement.
Sam is survived by his children Jan (Doug) Brown and Clay Boyack, grandchildren Brittney (John), Darby (Rob), and Beau; and great grandchildren Madison and William. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, sisters Betty (Seldon) Bridges, Ruth (Bob) Bletzacker, and Shirley Flowers, and by his parents.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00am on June 8, 2019 - the 75th anniversary of his landing on Utah Beach. Services held at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) Sandy, UT.
