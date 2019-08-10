Home

Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Damon Palmer
1880 West Parkway Boulevard
West Valley City, UT
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Damon Palmer
1880 West Parkway Boulevard
West Valley City, UT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Damon Palmer
1880 West Parkway Boulevard
West Valley City, UT
Samantha Chase Petty Gustafson


1991 - 2019
Samantha Chase Petty Gustafson Obituary
Samantha Chase Petty
Gustafson
1991 ~ 2019
Our beautiful Samantha passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, following unexpected medical complications. Born May 3, 1991, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Colleen Petty and Jim Cornwall. Survived by her 2 year old son, Bodhi Castiel Petty-Liabenow, husband Luke Gustafson, mother Colleen Petty, father Jim Cornwall, brother Zachary Petty, grandparents Carol and Jerry Diana and many loving family members and friends. Samantha had a vibrant presence that made it easy for her to make friends, a beautiful smile that could brighten anyone's day, and a loving spirit that was kind and generous. She was strong willed and stood up for what she believed, but also had the remarkable ability to accept others without judgment or prejudice. We will miss her outgoing personality, her contagious laugh, and boisterous nature.
Viewing will be Monday, August 12, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Damon Palmer, 1880 West Parkway Boulevard, West Valley City, Utah. Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Damon Palmer, and interment will follow at Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.