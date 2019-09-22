Home

Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Westbrook 4th Ward Building
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Westbrook 4th Ward Chapel
6364 S 3200 W
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Westbrook 4th Ward Chapel
6364 S 3200 W
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Samuel James Sandberg Obituary
1998 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Our loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, Samuel James Sandberg, returned to his loving Savior on Sunday, September 15, 2019, after a struggle with mental health conditions. Sam is survived by his parents Kort and Jill Sandberg and his sisters, Mallory (Dominic) Frucci, and Rachel. Sam was preceded in death by his grandparents Merrill and DeLoris Sandberg and Youell and Barbara Warner.
A gathering of family and friends to share memories of Sam will be held on Sunday, September 22 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrook 4th Ward Building. Sam's funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23 at 11:00 am at the Westbrook 4th Ward Chapel at 6364 S 3200 W, Taylorsville. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:00-10:30 am. Burial will be at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019
