Samuel K Yardley
1943 - 2019
West Valley City, UT-Samuel K. Yardley, 76, of Salt Lake City, Utah passed away peacefully at home on September 14, 2019.
Sam was born in Richfield, Utah in 1943 to James and Alice Yardley. He grew up in Salt Lake and joined the U.S. Marine Corps serving from 1960 to 1964. After his time in the Marines, he met and married Lida Del Stevenson on June 22, 1964. Sam and Lida made many wonderful lasting memories and traditions with their children during their 20 years of marriage.
Sam enjoyed and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Sam was proceeded in death by his son, Steven, and is survived by one sister, Barbara Kropft, and his remaining children Pam (Stephan) Steck, Adam (Chandee) Yardley, Justin (Tara) Yardley, Sandra Smuin, Matt (Whitney) Yardley, 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the social and hospice care teams, specifically AJ, Priscilla and Lindsey, who helped care for Sam during the final months of his life.
There will be a viewing at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 255 S 200 E, Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, September 19th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, and on Friday from 9:30-10:30. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20th at 11:00AM, also at the mortuary. Burial services at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale Utah. For a longer obituary and online guestbook, go to www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019