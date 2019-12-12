|
|
1929 ~ 2019
Samuel Rich Worley, age 90, of Provo, Utah passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 after a long battle with the complications of aging.
Sam is survived by his children; Alice Hayes (Robert), John Clyde Worley, Susan Satchwell (Tony), Jill Carter (Jay), Rachelle Rowberry (Darrin); 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren. Sam is preceded in death by his wife Mavis, brother John, sister Ann, his parents, and grandson John Clyde Worley.
Sam was born on May 16, 1929 in Logan, Utah to John Clyde and Geneva Rich Worley. He attended Logan High School prior to attending and graduating from Utah State University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. There he met the love of his life, Mavis Garrard, they were married on December 29, 1951 in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple.
Soon after their wedding Sam received his commission in the U.S. Army and off they went to Fort Lee Virginia for training before Sam was sent to serve his country in the Korean Conflict. Upon his return from Korea Sam accepted a "temporary" job with U.S. Steel as an environmental engineer, where he retired thirty years later.
Sam made a home for his family in Orem where he and Mavis raised their 5 children and then moved to Provo where he lived for 40 years. Sam was a devoted husband and father. He was an avid golfer and spent many days on the course at Riverside Country Club. Sam enjoyed yearly winter trips to Indio, CA to enjoy golfing and time with friends. He served in many leadership positions in his church; where he was passionate about helping those in need, setting an example for his children and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Edgemont 14th ward chapel, 4000 Foothill Drive, Provo, UT. A viewing for friends and family will be held Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at Sundberg Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street in Orem and Saturday at the church from 9:30-10:45 am before the services. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. We wish to express our appreciation for the outpouring of love, support, and service that has been given to our family at this time.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019