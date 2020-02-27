|
|
Samuel Taylor Glauser
April 10, 2014 - February 23, 2020
Our dear Sam passed away in a tragic accident after having a fun weekend celebrating his mom's birthday (he helped blow out the candles and lovingly blew spit all over the cake, of course) and playing with his aunts and uncles he loved so much. Sam was born shortly after his grandma Ann passed away. He was a literal bundle of joy in a time of great sadness. We believe Ann was with him when he came into the world, and we know she was with him when he left. He started and ended his life bringing laughter and love to everyone he met.
Sammy adored his big brother and copied everything James did. He was tender and protective to his little brother Logan. Sam was blessed to have many people who loved and mentored him. Their impact was so great that he wanted to be a teacher when he grew up. In the meantime, Sam settled for being a part-time kindergartner and full-time superhero. What Sam lacked in inhibition he made up for with adventurous confidence and indomitable independence. Fueled by chocolate milk and Cheetos, he loved playing with friends, sports, rock climbing, scootering around the neighborhood, hiking, Legos, and stealing his parents' phones to play games under his blanket. A shrewd negotiator, Sam loved trading Pokémon cards with his brother, his friends, and kids on the school bus. Sam was the most enthusiastic and positive little boy. He was our family's hype man. If you were ever involved in Sam's impromptu fight club, you felt his energy. Sam could brighten any mood. Many people comment that his spirit was too big for his body. We agree.
Sam is survived by his mom Amie and dad Steve, his older brother and best buddy James, his younger brother and partner in crime Logan, and grandparents and spoilers Rick and Linda Glauser and papa Steve and step-grandma Lynn Ostler. He is survived by his uncles, wrestling rivals, and mentors Dave and Josh (Claire) Glauser and Bracken (Sara), Oliver (Lauren), Christian (Mary-Martha), Taylor (Alyssa), Danny, and Richie Ostler. Sam is also survived by his aunts, treat-smugglers, and protectors Emily (Evan), Eliza (Jess), Annie, and Sarah. Sam is loved by so many other family and friends. Thank you to all who loved our little Sam. We will forever have a hole in our hearts, but his light shined so brightly we will never feel darkness. Through the atonement of the Savior, we know we will hold our Sammy again.
Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at the East Mill Creek Stake Center, 3103 E. Craig Dr, Millcreek . Visitations will be held Friday, Feb. 28, from 7-9:00 pm and Saturday, Feb. 29 from 9-10:30 am, both at the ward. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Sam Glauser Memorial Fund on www.gofundme.com. All donations will be gifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Sam's name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020