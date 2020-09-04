1/1
Sandi Chatelain
1980 - 2020
Loving daughter, sister, and friend, Sandi Chatelain, 39, passed away September 1, 2020.
A public viewing will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W., Riverton, UT. A graveside service be held for friends and extended family on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Riverton City Cemetery, 1540 W. 13200 S., Riverton, UT. Due to COVID-19, physical distancing and masks are required to be worn during services. For complete obituary go to www.broomheafuneralhome.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
SEP
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Riverton City Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 3, 2020
Sweet Sandi, your laughter will be missed. I'm sorry we were not able to talk or see each other the last few months. You are now at peace and flying free. I'm grateful to have known you and missed you on the van and at the center. My condolences to your mom and family.
Diane Bell
Friend
