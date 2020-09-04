Sandi Chatelain
1980 ~ 2020
Loving daughter, sister, and friend, Sandi Chatelain, 39, passed away September 1, 2020.
A public viewing will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W., Riverton, UT. A graveside service be held for friends and extended family on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Riverton City Cemetery, 1540 W. 13200 S., Riverton, UT. Due to COVID-19, physical distancing and masks are required to be worn during services. For complete obituary go to www.broomheafuneralhome.com