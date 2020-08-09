Nov. 30, 1940 - July 30, 2020
Sandra Carol Thomason, of South Jordan, Utah, passed away July 30, 2020, as the result of a heart attack. She suffered with dementia for 8 years. Sandra was born November 30, 1940, in Baker City, Oregon to Otto and Gladys Osterberg. She had 2 sisters and 3 brothers. While she was very young, the family moved to northern Idaho, and she graduated from Moscow High School. She married and later divorced. She had 2 daughters, Angela and Heidi. The family moved to Utah in 1978, where she lived for the rest of her life. She was super organized and hard-working in her various jobs as a bookkeeper, secretary, and in retail. Sandra was so much fun to be around and attracted many friends,but this is a poem I wrote that embodies the kind of mother she was:
MOTHER
Where do I start
To describe someone who listens with her whole heart
Who instills independence
And never holds grudges against
Whose favorite sayings are "Sxxx happens"
And "To each his own"
Tough as steel
Until you break her will
And she just may
Iron all day
She doesn't shame or blame
My life will never be the same
Without my dear sweet mother
By Angela Kirk
Per mom's long-time wish, she will be cremated. We will be going either to the Sawtooth National Forest or Palisades Lake in Idaho to sprinkle some of her ashes, due to our many cherished memories of camping there every single weekend in the summer and mom singing "It's Such a Pretty World Today."
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.