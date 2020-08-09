Nov. 30, 1940 - July 30, 2020

Sandra Carol Thomason, of South Jordan, Utah, passed away July 30, 2020, as the result of a heart attack. She suffered with dementia for 8 years. Sandra was born November 30, 1940, in Baker City, Oregon to Otto and Gladys Osterberg. She had 2 sisters and 3 brothers. While she was very young, the family moved to northern Idaho, and she graduated from Moscow High School. She married and later divorced. She had 2 daughters, Angela and Heidi. The family moved to Utah in 1978, where she lived for the rest of her life. She was super organized and hard-working in her various jobs as a bookkeeper, secretary, and in retail. Sandra was so much fun to be around and attracted many friends,but this is a poem I wrote that embodies the kind of mother she was:

MOTHER

Where do I start

To describe someone who listens with her whole heart

Who instills independence

And never holds grudges against

Whose favorite sayings are "Sxxx happens"

And "To each his own"

Tough as steel

Until you break her will

And she just may

Iron all day

She doesn't shame or blame

My life will never be the same

Without my dear sweet mother

By Angela Kirk

Per mom's long-time wish, she will be cremated. We will be going either to the Sawtooth National Forest or Palisades Lake in Idaho to sprinkle some of her ashes, due to our many cherished memories of camping there every single weekend in the summer and mom singing "It's Such a Pretty World Today."



