|
|
1945 ~ 2020
Sandra Jean Sackett Rowley born March 25, 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Raymond C, and Cleota Boren Sackett and was the baby sister to Raymond, Robert, and Joan. She passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 due to complications related to a stroke and courageously battling the disabilities of Multiple Sclerosis. Sandra attended schools in Salt Lake City and graduated high school soon after marrying Jerry Clye Rowley February 8, 1963 in Salt Lake City. Marrying as teenagers allowed our parents to enjoy 57 years of marriage. Mom and Dad relocated to Heber City and Mom worked tirelessly supporting our Dad as he began his own business and raising their four children. Mom was a devoted wife and mother; she worked as a secretary and in a flower shop, but always believed her most important job was that of wife and mother. Mom had a great collection of teddy bears. These bears beautifully decorated their home. Dad once joked that he would soon move to the garage so that Mom could make room for more bears. Mom loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom loved traveling with Dad; especially spending a few winters with friends in warmer climates. Throughout Mom's struggles with MS she always remained graceful and positive. Our Dad loving cared for our Mom through these struggles which continued to demonstrate to our family of their great love and devotion to one another. We express our sincere appreciation to Applegate Home Health and especially nurse, Heather Goodman for the loving way she cared for our Mom during this last year. Mom is survived by her loving and caring husband, Jerry. Daughters: Lori (Chet) Crook, Cindy (Ken) Stocks, Jodi (David) Webster and son; David (JoEll) Rowley. 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Also survived by Mother-in-law, Dorene Rowley. Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers and in honor of our Mom please donate to a .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020