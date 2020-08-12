1/3
Sandra L. Ferderber
1948 - 2020
Sandra L. Ferderber, 72, dear wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of August 7 after fighting a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Sandra was born in Murray, Utah, on July 27, 1948, to Robert and Shirley Ratterman.
Sandy married Stephen Ferderber on August 25, 1973 and they had two sons.
Sandy enjoyed spending time with her husband, son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters, traveling and playing golf with friends, and enjoying the company of anyone she was around.
Sandy is survived by her husband and love of her life Steve, son Tony and daughter-in-law Ginger, granddaughters Kylee, Hailee, and Sidnee, and brothers Bob Jr. (Carol), Greg (Bonnie), and Russell.
Sandy was preceded in death by her son Tim, Mother Shirley, and father Robert.
Due to COVID-19, a viewing will be held at 10 A.M. and a graveside service at 11:00 at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetary located at 3115 East 7800 South in Cottonwood Heights, Utah 84121. Both will be outside so any family and friends that wish to attend may do so. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
