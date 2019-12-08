Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Sandra Lee Sampson


1948 - 2019
Sandra Lee Sampson Obituary
Sandra Lee Sampson
"Sam"
Our mom, grandma and "GG" passed away on December 6, 2019 in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born February 14, 1948 in Salt Lake City.
Sam married Gordon "Flash" Sampson on January 6, 1967, together they had three children. They raised their family on a farm in Washington state. Later they moved back to Utah where she enjoyed boating, gardening and volunteering with her service dog Kegger working with troubled youth at the Boys Ranch and the Correctional System. Sam was independent and lived her life as she wanted.
She is survived by her children Traci Jennings, Camille (Stephen) Slater, Michael (Ember) Sampson; grandchildren Kelsey, Aubry, Tonie, Destiny, Christian, Taylor; great-grandchildren Althea, Haylie, Trinity, Zariah, Azaria; sister Cathy Rice; and her furless baby Monty. Preceded in death by her husband; and mother Patsy Chapman.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Utah Humane Society.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019
